Private investors desert Chinese real estate
As foreign investors retreat from Chinese real estate, distressed asset deals and state-backed entities dominate the sector.
Chinese real estate investor flows are increasingly dominated by quasi-sovereign and state-owned institutions (SOIs), as both domestic and foreign private investors shy away from the sector, advisors and investors in the region told AsianInvestor.
