As foreign investors retreat from Chinese real estate, distressed asset deals and state-backed entities dominate the sector.
Tag : savills
Following the sector's record first-quarter flows, flows fell 39% year-on-year in the second quarter, according to the latest data.
Despite the second-worst quarter for the regional property market in a decade, institutional investors continue to seek out Japan, beating China as the most favoured location.
China was the region’s most favoured real estate market in 2023 for Asian institutions but could end 2024 as its most shunned.
Janus Henderson names new Greater China equities chief; Malaysia military pension chairman, chief executive step down; AIA Australia appoints CFO; Savills IM appoints APAC ex-Japan head; WTW gets new Japan head; and more.
As investors gear up to dump the sector this year, offices are likely to bear the brunt. If they sell, they will have to be prepared to drop prices, according to experts.
Investors in the region are looking to buy more logistics assets despite rising valuations, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to push more people to buy goods via e-commerce.
So say M&G and Savills Investment Management. The latter has won two Japan property mandates this year, is readying more Asia funds and is eyeing a Korean office. The former has a new research head.
Retail investors may be fleeing UK real estate funds, but institutions are staying put, says Kiran Patel, CIO of Savills Investment Management. However, he does expect a drop in returns.
The UK property fund house is setting up a Shanghai office with plans to at least double its Asia-Pacific assets in the next few years, and is considering more acquisitions and tie-ups.
Savills IM names Asia AM chief; Sanctum plans hires after RBS deal; HK SFC names interim enforcement head; Robeco gets new chairman and CEO; and BBH names new global boss.
Vanguard hires ETF veteran from UBS; Northern Trust appoints SE Asia chief; Permira names Japan heads; KKR hires Japan chairman; TH Real Estate names new CEO; and Savills IM boosts Japan team.