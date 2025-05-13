AsianInvesterAsianInvester

APAC commercial real estate surges as cross-border appetite returns

Lucas Cacioli
Region records highest Q1 cross-border volume since 2019 as global institutions ramp up acquisitions amid shifting market dynamics.
Asia Pacific commercial real estate investment grew 20% year-over-year to $36.3 billion in Q1 2025, marking six consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth and the highest first quarter level since the 2022 rate hike cycle, according to JLL.

