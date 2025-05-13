APAC commercial real estate surges as cross-border appetite returns
Region records highest Q1 cross-border volume since 2019 as global institutions ramp up acquisitions amid shifting market dynamics.
Asia Pacific commercial real estate investment grew 20% year-over-year to $36.3 billion in Q1 2025, marking six consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth and the highest first quarter level since the 2022 rate hike cycle, according to JLL.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.