Region records highest Q1 cross-border volume since 2019 as global institutions ramp up acquisitions amid shifting market dynamics.
As interest rate pressures persist, investors find opportunities in Hong Kong, China, and beyond, with distressed sales presenting unique entry points for well-capitalised buyers.
What's driving the performance of Asia’s commercial property sector and are there any opportunities on the horizon? Industry experts share their views.
Real estate funds likely to be squeezed as the commercial real estate market may face ‘double whammy’ of lower occupancy and higher interest rates, family office investors and other asset allocators say.
The pandemic and lockdowns have raised vacancy rates in Asian commercial property. Is now a time to invest, or will valuations fall further? AsianInvestor asked several experts.
With the immediate market panic around Covid-19 having subsided, some investors are carefully spying out possible investing opportunities in real estate, says CBRE.