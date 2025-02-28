Weekly round up of people news, Feb 28
Cbus promotes new deputy CIO; ADB names Masato Kanda as president; Tokio Marine Singapore unveils leadership changes; Aware Super creates head of data and AI role; and more.
CBUS NAMES DEPUTY CIO
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.