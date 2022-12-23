AsianInvesterAsianInvester

GSAM sees investment, client executives exit; HK-based executive leaves Ontario Teachers'; Partners Group opens HK office, names head; TAL finds new CEO; Bridgewater's China head adds role; Cbus Super gets new risk chief; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 21
Cbus Super names CEO; Credit Suisse AM's APAC head takes on new role; Manulife gets new Asia CEO; Malaysian central bank names new governor; GPIF appoints management communications head; M&G appoints Japan head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 16
OMERS names new APAC chief; Cbus gets interim chief executive; AllianceBernstein global co-head of equity trading takes on new role; JLL names Taiwan MD; Whampoa Group adds digital investment co-heads; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, March 31