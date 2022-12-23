Cbus names new CIO and equity head; Aware Super CIO transitions to international role; AustralianSuper taps London equity lead; Seviora appoints new CEO, and more.
Cbus promotes new deputy CIO; ADB names Masato Kanda as president; Tokio Marine Singapore unveils leadership changes; Aware Super creates head of data and AI role; and more.
GIC announces two senior leadership appointments; Mercer Super names first dedicated CIO; Cbus creates new ASX core strategy role; JPMAM Japan unveils new CEO and chairman; and more.
Allegations of misconduct by one of Australia's most powerful trade unions have triggered an investigation into the governance models of Cbus and BUSSQ, two mega industry super funds.
GSAM sees investment, client executives exit; HK-based executive leaves Ontario Teachers'; Partners Group opens HK office, names head; TAL finds new CEO; Bridgewater's China head adds role; Cbus Super gets new risk chief; and more.
Cbus deputy CIO resigns; BNP Paribas AM hires for Greater China; UBS Japan names new CEO; Eastspring Malaysia appoints new CEO; Funds SA CIO departs; and more.
Abu Dhabi wealth fund ties up with Goldman Sachs for Asia-Pacific private credit; GPIF hires 16 managers to manage local mandates; Australian super funds team up to invest in housing; KWAP makes first batch of VC investments under new strategy; and more.
Cbus appoints new CIO; ART announces incoming retirement chief; Tishman Speyer hires in Korea; Schroders names Australia CEO; Hines gets Asia research head; and more.
Cbus Super names CEO; Credit Suisse AM's APAC head takes on new role; Manulife gets new Asia CEO; Malaysian central bank names new governor; GPIF appoints management communications head; M&G appoints Japan head; and more.
Representatives from some of Canada's largest pension funds appear in front of a parliamentary committee to talk about their China investments; Cbus completes its latest merger; GIC is frontrunner to buy stake in German industrial gas maker; and more.
OMERS names new APAC chief; Cbus gets interim chief executive; AllianceBernstein global co-head of equity trading takes on new role; JLL names Taiwan MD; Whampoa Group adds digital investment co-heads; and more.
Cbus announces board changes; HKEX opens new office; Northern Trust hires from Franklin Templeton; FTLife hires deputy CIO from BOC Life; Perpetual AM names deputy equities chief; and more.