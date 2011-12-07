Cbus promotes new deputy CIO; ADB names Masato Kanda as president; Tokio Marine Singapore unveils leadership changes; Aware Super creates head of data and AI role; and more.
Seven countries – including Australia – may now back the Asian Development Bank's IF-CAP programme, amid optimism around the climate investment it will mean for Asia.
A lot of experimentation is taking place to offer solutions for climate-related and other issues, but they need to be scaled up, a senior executive from the multilateral development bank told AsianInvestor.
Amid market volatility and tightening monetary policies, investors are turning to private credit, investment-grade bonds and value equities in developed markets.
De-risking and green securitisation will help unlock much-needed institutional capital for sustainable infrastructure projects in Asia, say executives at multilateral development banks.
The China-based multilateral bank could refinance its brownfield infrastructure projects in the capital markets, giving institutional investors infrastructure-linked assets to invest into.
Financial services firms and governments should work to create more products providing exposure to infrastructure, an AsianInvestor forum heard. Australia is held up as a good model.
Risk-averse by nature, institutional investors need credit enhancements and minimum guarantees if they are to invest more in Asian infrastructure.
The Asian Development Bank does not see a bubble forming in the Asian local-currency bond markets, but Allianz Global Investors believes otherwise.
The Asian Development Bank warns that the region must improve bond market liquidity and cooperation or bond prices will suffer.
ADB economist Jayant Menon says the region should weather a Western economic storm, but its recovery will be slower and escaping the ‘middle income trap’ more difficult.
In the second of a three-part series on Asian expectations for the crisis, we hear Harvest call for a controlled eurozone breakup and the ADB evaluate policymakers' position in the region.