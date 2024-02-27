Aware Super adds risk and compliance head; Zurich taps claims lead; Aberdeen names APAC equities chief; BlackRock hires fixed income head, and more.
Buffett sets retirement timeline, names Abel as successor; Aware Super grows London team; Mercer Super adds CRO; QIC nabs real estate director from ADIA, and more.
Australian super fund developing Australia's largest intermodal terminal; Multiple Korean funds launch tenders for domestic and foreign investments; Malaysia's KWAP sees market decline as buying opportunity, and more.
Project Odin is expected to give the Australian pension giant unprecedented visibility across its rapidly growing portfolio, unifying complex listed and unlisted asset data to drive global expansion
Cbus promotes new deputy CIO; ADB names Masato Kanda as president; Tokio Marine Singapore unveils leadership changes; Aware Super creates head of data and AI role; and more.
US insurance giant eyes PineBridge acquisition outside China; Aware Super commits $1.3 billion to UK real estate; Taiwan's Private School Fund awards global advisory mandate; AIA gets nod for two new China branches; and more.
Dutch pension giant APG Asset Management and Australia's Aware Super’s latest deal underscores the growing importance of digitalisation in institutional portfolios. The deal also marks the Australian fund's first infra deal from its London base.
The $2.35 billion investment deal is part of an equity recapitalisation via a vehicle led by StonePeak, along with direct investments from Investment Management Corporation of Ontario and APG Asset Management.
But venture capital firms face the challenge of balancing their portfolio companies' needs against rising institutional investor expectations around sustainability.
NZ Super appoints interim CIO; Franklin Templeton loses Hong Kong co-head, adds Asia family offices lead; CIC names chief risk officer; Aware Super adds to London team; First Sentier names Singapore CEO, Asia institutional head; and more.
Norway SWF names new Singapore office head; Temasek launches Paris office; GIC appoints public equities COO; Malaysia military pension appoints chairman, CEO; BNP Paribas AM gets new EMD head; and more.
Amid APRA's ramped-up scrutiny of Australia’s superannuation industry, regulatory authorities worldwide are also intensifying their focus on the valuation of unlisted assets.