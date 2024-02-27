AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : aware super

Lucas Cacioli
Dutch pension giant APG Asset Management and Australia's Aware Super’s latest deal underscores the growing importance of digitalisation in institutional portfolios. The deal also marks the Australian fund's first infra deal from its London base.
APG, Aware Super bet on digital infra mega trends
AsianInvestor team
NZ Super appoints interim CIO; Franklin Templeton loses Hong Kong co-head, adds Asia family offices lead; CIC names chief risk officer; Aware Super adds to London team; First Sentier names Singapore CEO, Asia institutional head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 14