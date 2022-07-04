OMERS names global private equity head; ART confirms life insurance CEO; CPP Investments hires investment portfolio management head; Prudential Hong Kong adds risk chief and counsel; and more.
Despite CDPQ's prompt dismissal of executives linked to Indian energy sector bribes, does this case expose wider oversight challenges for foreign investors in Asian markets?
Concerns about private markets have spread to public markets such as equities, which have seen steep recent falls. Institutions and multi-family offices are turning cautious.
Canadian pension fund in partnership to invest in Asian private credit; Superannuation funds continue merger pace; Temasek-owned fund unit raises billions for China-focused strategy; and more.
Canadian pension fund OMERS' APAC head Ashish Goyal says policy support and accessible inroads for foreign direct investment make the country an attractive investment destination.
CDPQ and OTPP have no plans to return to the sector, following a pull-out earlier in the year. These moves come after a sharp acceleration in China allocations by Canada's institutional investors over the past decade.
AsianInvestor presents the top people moves for the first quarter of 2023. Most of these stories were exclusively broken by our news team.
OMERS names new APAC chief; Cbus gets interim chief executive; AllianceBernstein global co-head of equity trading takes on new role; JLL names Taiwan MD; Whampoa Group adds digital investment co-heads; and more.
A round-up of the top five stories on asset owners and investment themes of the past month.
The two asset owners noted that rating scores can be inconsistent among various external providers depending on the metrics used. Sometimes, even the rationale behind the ESG ratings can be wrong.
Investment leaders discuss strategies for uncertain markets and the threat of an oncoming recession at the 2022 Milken Institute Asia Summit.
GIC partners with Omers Infrastructure and Wren House to jointly acquire Direct ChassisLink; Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world’s largest, posted its first quarterly loss in two years; AustralianSuper delivered a -2.73% return for the fund’s balanced option for FY2022; and more.