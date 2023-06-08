OMERS names global private equity head; ART confirms life insurance CEO; CPP Investments hires investment portfolio management head; Prudential Hong Kong adds risk chief and counsel; and more.
The Canadian pension giant's first direct Korean residential investment targets strategic Seoul locations amid evolving rental market dynamics.
MetLife Investment Management agrees to buy PineBridge Investments in billion-dollar deal; Sovereign wealth funds increase China investments by 21% to $10.3 billion in 2024; AustralianSuper takes $62 million hit on cobalt miner; and more.
Ben Deng joins Sun Life as Asia asset chief; CPPIB PE head makes Middle East move; PGIM Investments taps Southeast Asia leader; BNY strengthens APAC markets team; and more.
Long-serving Kim Suyi, who built the Canadian pension giant’s Asia business from scratch, is leaving after 17 years.
With a focus on scale and long-term capital as well as a diversified approach on investments, the Canadian pension investor is able to gain an edge over other players, according to its APAC chief.
The head of Asia Pacific credit at Canada's largest pension fund predicts that the next 12 months will present favourable opportunities in China's private credit market.
CPP Investments cuts Hong Kong jobs; Family office SAIL Advisors' CIO departs as operation winds down; NZ Super appoints new chair; Perpetual gets Asia distribution head; JPMAM names Japan ETF head; and more.
As bank financing retrenches across the region, the Canadian pension manager eyes the opportunity to fill that gap.
Former GIC CIO mulls bid for Singapore presidency; China announces regulatory framework for private investment funds; Malaysia's Khazanah ties up with venture capital firm Antler; KIC to open Mumbai office; and more.
Canada’s largest pension fund is eyeing opportunities in India’s tech and renewable energy sectors for long-term prospects, having already grown its portfolio significantly across Asia in the last decade.
AsianInvestor has identified 20 outstanding executives who are driving the region's pension industry forward. Today, we feature leaders from Australia and Canada — CSC and CPP Investments.