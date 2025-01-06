AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Weekly Digest: MetLife to acquire PineBridge; SWFs boost China investments

MetLife Investment Management agrees to buy PineBridge Investments in billion-dollar deal; Sovereign wealth funds increase China investments by 21% to $10.3 billion in 2024; AustralianSuper takes $62 million hit on cobalt miner; and more.
Weekly Digest: MetLife to acquire PineBridge; SWFs boost China investments

TOP NEWS OF THE WEEK

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.