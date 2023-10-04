Hong Kong pension fund suffers 3.2% April drop amid trade tensions; Norway's sovereign fund sees largest loss in 18 months despite increasing US allocation; Keppel secures $1.53bn for flagship funds; and more.
Tag : nbim
Leading investors increase regional property allocations amid shifting market dynamics, with selective opportunities emerging in developed markets.
Nicolai Tangen, head of Norway’s $1.75 trillion sovereign wealth fund, has said that investors must adapt to the growing dominance of technology stocks.
Norges Bank Investment Management, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, has no plans to change its US or Chinese technology allocations while acknowledging a potential 29% equity portfolio decline in an AI correction scenario.
MetLife Investment Management agrees to buy PineBridge Investments in billion-dollar deal; Sovereign wealth funds increase China investments by 21% to $10.3 billion in 2024; AustralianSuper takes $62 million hit on cobalt miner; and more.
Norges Bank Investment Management is working with its 9,000 investees to improve reporting under the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures.
The Japanese state pension fund can dismiss its dethronement as the world’s largest asset owner, as relative rankings are immaterial to its marathon mission of delivering long-term returns.
The CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management has pledged the $1.6 trillion fund will adhere more closely to the two principles, supported by clarity from Norway’s Ministry of Finance concerning acceptable underperformance.
Norway SWF names new Singapore office head; Temasek launches Paris office; GIC appoints public equities COO; Malaysia military pension appoints chairman, CEO; BNP Paribas AM gets new EMD head; and more.
AsianInvestor has identified 10 outstanding executives who are leading best practices and innovative thinking at sovereign wealth funds operating in the region. On day four, we showcase executives from Khazanah Nasional and Norges Bank Investment Management.
As market unpredictability persists, asset owners like Japan’s GPIF and Norway’s sovereign fund are turning to active management to try to separate the wheat from the chaff.
AsianInvestor's editorial team had a productive month interviewing a crop of top executives from asset owners across Hong Kong, Australia, India and Canada.