NBIM CEO warns of unavoidable market concentration risk

Hugo Cox
Nicolai Tangen, head of Norway’s $1.75 trillion sovereign wealth fund, has said that investors must adapt to the growing dominance of technology stocks.
The increasing dominance of a few large companies in major stock market indices has created an unavoidable concentration risk for investors, according to Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), Norway's $1.75 trillion sovereign wealth fund.

