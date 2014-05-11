As Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) increases its India exposure during a notable market cooling, experts debate the wisdom of concentrated bets in emerging markets.
Nicolai Tangen, head of Norway’s $1.75 trillion sovereign wealth fund, has said that investors must adapt to the growing dominance of technology stocks.
Norges Bank Investment Management, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, has no plans to change its US or Chinese technology allocations while acknowledging a potential 29% equity portfolio decline in an AI correction scenario.
There is less than a decade left to act on the climate crisis, and active engagement of high-emitting industries is better than exclusion, according to current and former managers of some of the world’s largest SWFs.
Norges Bank Investment Management added four prominent traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) firms to its exclusion list but has also been increasing its emerging market exposure.
Norway’s sovereign fund allocates 3.1% of its $1 trillion to China, up from 2% in 2016. Head of external strategies Erik Hilde explains how it invests there and in other emerging markets.
Norges Bank Investment Management has strong convictions on manager selection – and on Asia. In the first of a two-part series, AsianInvestor speaks to head of external strategies Erik Hilde.
Norges Bank Investment Management explains why and how it uses local asset managers to invest in emerging markets, from which it derives most of its excess returns.
A public warning by Norway’s wealth fund for LSE not to lower its listing standards for state companies should be an example to other investors.
The $1 trillion state institution aims to radically revamp its bond benchmark in a move that has raised eyebrows. It came soon after some startling comments from the CEO.
The new chief executive of Korea's National Pension Service and his soon-to-be-announced investment chief need contracts based on performance, not term limits.
Norway's $850 billion sovereign wealth fund is said to have handed out four Southeast Asian single-country equity portfolios worth some $1 billion in total in recent months.