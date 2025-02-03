AsianInvesterAsianInvester

World’s largest SWF maintains tech stance despite DeepSeek AI shock

Hugo Cox
Norges Bank Investment Management, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, has no plans to change its US or Chinese technology allocations while acknowledging a potential 29% equity portfolio decline in an AI correction scenario.
Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) is maintaining its technology sector positioning despite China's DeepSeek revelations that rattled US tech stocks, even as internal stress tests indicate a potential 29% decline in equity holdings during an AI market correction, according to CEO Nicolai Tangen.

