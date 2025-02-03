World’s largest SWF maintains tech stance despite DeepSeek AI shock
Norges Bank Investment Management, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, has no plans to change its US or Chinese technology allocations while acknowledging a potential 29% equity portfolio decline in an AI correction scenario.
Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) is maintaining its technology sector positioning despite China's DeepSeek revelations that rattled US tech stocks, even as internal stress tests indicate a potential 29% decline in equity holdings during an AI market correction, according to CEO Nicolai Tangen.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.