As DeepSeek's open-source breakthrough is redefining innovation and reshaping markets, asset managers are looking to rethink tech bets and uncover strategic opportunities.
China's DeepSeek has disrupted AI with cost-effective models, yet experts highlight greater investment potential in the US, citing hardware restrictions and innovation challenges in China.
While watching market developments, investors are eyeing inference-focused companies as AI infrastructure spending comes under scrutiny.
Norges Bank Investment Management, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, has no plans to change its US or Chinese technology allocations while acknowledging a potential 29% equity portfolio decline in an AI correction scenario.