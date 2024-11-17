AsianInvesterAsianInvester

As Asia’s asset management landscape evolves, Taiwan and Japan have clear ambitions to become the region’s next major hubs. Christy Chan, senior director, relationship management at ICE in Asia Pacific, explores each market’s path to achieving this goal and compares their strategies with those of the US, the world’s leading wealth management hub.
The future of asset management in Asia: Spotlight on Taiwan and Japan
Trends in several segments of the region’s financial landscape look set to drive demand for data over the coming year, says Magnus Cattan, vice president, head of client development for ICE in Asia Pacific.
Outlook for 2025: Four growth areas to watch in Asia