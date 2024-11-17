China’s Made in China 2025 strategy is transforming its manufacturing sector, boosting technological independence and reshaping global competition.
Tag : technology
Emerging market technology companies are leveraging integrated supply chains, cost advantages and innovation capabilities to outperform Western counterparts.
As Asia’s asset management landscape evolves, Taiwan and Japan have clear ambitions to become the region’s next major hubs. Christy Chan, senior director, relationship management at ICE in Asia Pacific, explores each market’s path to achieving this goal and compares their strategies with those of the US, the world’s leading wealth management hub.
Amid concerns over a potential Chinese economic downturn, Ping An Life's CIO Jianxin Cheng takes an optimistic stance, emphasising the resilience of China's economy.
Nicolai Tangen, head of Norway’s $1.75 trillion sovereign wealth fund, has said that investors must adapt to the growing dominance of technology stocks.
Norges Bank Investment Management, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, has no plans to change its US or Chinese technology allocations while acknowledging a potential 29% equity portfolio decline in an AI correction scenario.
Asian markets face a watershed moment in 2025, as Japan's record M&A volumes and India's sustained growth contrast sharply with Greater China's 90% plunge in PE fundraising, forcing investors to adapt through innovative financial instruments and diverse exit strategies.
Trends in several segments of the region’s financial landscape look set to drive demand for data over the coming year, says Magnus Cattan, vice president, head of client development for ICE in Asia Pacific.
Asia Pacific's largest institutional investors favour strategic third-party partnerships for emerging technology exposure, balancing demographic pressures with traditional risk management approaches.
The Singapore-based insurer explains how tools from two partners, BlackRock and Ortec Finance, help with portfolio, risk and asset-liability management.
As dollar dominance wanes, Bangladesh Bank is adopting technologies in reserve management. Meanwhile, regional investors adapt to growing complexity across the Asian financial landscape.
While every start-up is positioning itself around AI, venture investors are unlikely to fall for the hype. However, they do see the greatest potential in Southeast Asia.