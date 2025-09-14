Aware Super's counter-cyclical property strategy targets dislocated markets
From London offices to build-to-rent platforms, Australia's third-largest pension fund has transformed its global property portfolio through thematic investing focused on demographic shifts and technological disruption.
Aware Super has evolved from passive fund investing to a conviction-driven approach that deploys capital during market dislocations to capture value unavailable to more cyclical investors, with living sectors forming the bedrock of its $8 billion (A$12 billion) global property strategy.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.