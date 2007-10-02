Rising demand for healthcare and retirement solutions presents an attractive opportunity for insurers.
Tag : demographics
As Asia's population dynamics shift, the region's real estate market is poised for transformation, according to industry experts.
The impact of Covid-19 has caused volatility in equities and a collapse in interest rates across many countries. To secure decent returns, pensions and insurers will need more alternatives.
A new series of articles for AsianInvestor's 20th anniversary focus on major investment undercurrents. First is the need for the region to build pension fund assets and returns.
This is one bullet from the grapeshot spread by Credit Suisse demographic analyst Amlan Roy, who also argues that “Bric” is a meaningless concept and that Britain stands at the precipice.
CLSA analyst Chris Lobello says AsiaÆs middle-aged population will be a key driver of the regionÆs stock markets in the coming years.