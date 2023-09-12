The region's real estate market is showing signs of recovery as institutional investors increase their market share, with South Korea and Singapore leading the surge in Q3 2024.
Poor investor sentiment is reflected in a depressed sector, from low occupancy to falling profits. There's a strong sense that Hong Kong needs to reinvent itself before investors return.
As the property sector wanes, a bottom-up and selective strategy is crucial for alpha generation. Investors may also need to abandon expectations of a broad-based rescue plan.
Buildings performing better on sustainability may not be more attractive to institutional investors without regulatory requirements or demonstrable financial benefits.
Consistent flows from GIC sees allocations by Singapore institutional investors overtake the US in the first nine months of 2023.
Two single family offices in Hong Kong plan to increase investments in hotels in Southeast Asia and Southern Europe in 2024, as they bet on the post-pandemic revenge travel boom continuing globally.
The $21.3 billion allocations to APAC property in the quarter ended September represented a fall of 22% from the same quarter a year ago, a report by JLL showed.
Sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and insurers are reallocating property portfolios to tap opportunities across the region as e-commerce, automation and relocation of manufacturing drive growth.
American property-linked debt offers solid returns and strong market fundamentals, experts say.
Wealthy Chinese investors are increasingly looking at real estate in markets like Singapore, Australia and Japan while also reconsidering Hong Kong amid tensions involving the US and Europe.
Australia's third-largest superannuation fund aims to continue the success of its direct property and infrastructure strategies as it expands globally.
As international investors flock to multifamily residential properties in Japan, opportunities are still too good to pass up despite increasingly competitive demand.