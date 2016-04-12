MetLife Investment Management, the asset management arm of insurance giant MetLife is set to acquire PineBridge Investments from Pacific Century Group.
Tag : metlife
MetLife Investment Management agrees to buy PineBridge Investments in billion-dollar deal; Sovereign wealth funds increase China investments by 21% to $10.3 billion in 2024; AustralianSuper takes $62 million hit on cobalt miner; and more.
US insurance giant eyes PineBridge acquisition outside China; Aware Super commits $1.3 billion to UK real estate; Taiwan's Private School Fund awards global advisory mandate; AIA gets nod for two new China branches; and more.
The insurer's asset management division believes investments such as private debt could gain appeal as price rises chip away at the value of fixed assets.
The Chinese insurer has poached a senior investment executive from its US rival and named a new chief financial officer after a government-ordered shakeup last year.
Future Fund loses three PE execs; MetLife Japan gets new chief; Korea Investment Corp hires first ESG manager; British billionaire ups stake in Singapore Life, and more.
A decade after the collapse of Lehman Brothers triggered a global financial crisis, we asked asset owners and advisers how they see financial markets now.
The asset management arm of MetLife has hired an institutional sales executive from BNP Paribas AM as it seeks to capitalise on growing demand for high-yielding assets in the region.
US insurer MetLife is ramping up its asset management business in Asia to expand its regional client base. It is also reportedly looking to sell its Hong Kong insurance unit.
AsianInvestor canvassed institutional investors for their thoughts on the US central bank's plans to reduce its balance sheet and its latest interest rate hike.
The asset management arm of US insurer MetLife is planning sales hires in a drive to multiply the AUM it sources from Asian clients, says chief investment officer Steve Goulart.
Hamilton Yuen, MetLife's Hong Kong head of product development, gives insight into how the firm onboards funds for its investment-linked platform. It recently reviewed the list.