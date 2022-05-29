Singapore sovereign fund to buy NSW electricity network stake for A$1bn; Australian pension giant ready to capitalise on market volatility; Saudi PIF implements significant spending cuts; and more.
Tag : australian super
MetLife Investment Management agrees to buy PineBridge Investments in billion-dollar deal; Sovereign wealth funds increase China investments by 21% to $10.3 billion in 2024; AustralianSuper takes $62 million hit on cobalt miner; and more.
The world's largest asset owner sustainable investment platform hopes the move will better connect information about investee company revenues with real world outcomes.
There are few investment opportunities in Asia and a lack of data is holding the sector's development back, experts told AsianInvestor.
An asset owner-led platform will include data on the companies and investment it covers by the third quarter of 2024 amid growing attention on biodiversity.
Ontario Teachers' unit makes late-stage VC investment in Indian logistics platform; Taiwan's PSPF picks investment advisor; Sumitomo Life increases stake in Singlife; Philippines' GSIS invests in renewable power player; and more.
China's new regulatory body gets chief; China Life Pension names new chairman; India's quasi SWF gets new CEO; Australian Super appoints Europe investments head; JPMAM's Greater China head relocates; and more.
A co-ordinated investment approach is the most effective way to drive change in Asia, say investors in Europe and Australia.
Increasingly, investors are supplementing — or replacing — data from third parties with their own analysis, senior executives from the two funds told AsianInvestor.
Issuers from the region are leading demand for accreditation by the SDI AOP, an ESG platform launched by four global pension funds recently.
Australia’s largest superannuation fund has signalled concern over global property markets as allocations to the sector fall off.
Costly mixed-use developments with decades-long return horizons still have their backers. Two leading funds tell how they still have an appetite for long-term place-making.