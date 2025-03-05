US infrastructure revival targeted by Australian pension capital
The Australian Superannuation Investment Summit concluded after a week of high-level meetings in Washington DC and New York City, where Australian pension fund leaders engaged with US officials to position Australia's growing superannuation pool as a strategic investment partner.
