AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : ifm investors

Staff Reporters
NZ Super names interim CEO; Warburg Pincus names Asia PE head amid regional reshuffle; Mercer Super CIO exits; DWS appoints APAC CIO; Allianz GI hires India specialist from Eastspring; abrdn hires APAC chief risk officer from Credit Suisse; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Dec 8