The Australian Superannuation Investment Summit wrapped up with substantive exchanges between industry leaders and US officials, as Australia's $2.8 trillion pension pool continues to deploy capital globally with a focus on infrastructure and private markets.
As IFM Investors and other major Australian superannuation giants fuel optimism about sustainable aviation fuel, the industry grapples with costs and supply woes.
IFM Investors says infrastructure is becoming a global mainstream asset, pointing to digitalisation, decarbonisation, and policy incentives driving capital flows.
NZ Super names interim CEO; Warburg Pincus names Asia PE head amid regional reshuffle; Mercer Super CIO exits; DWS appoints APAC CIO; Allianz GI hires India specialist from Eastspring; abrdn hires APAC chief risk officer from Credit Suisse; and more.
Australia's top super funds are increasing their global asset allocations, as the superannuation system continues to see growth rates not seen by its global peers.
Asian institutions announce plans to invest in UK; AustralianSuper CIO thinks narrative around China is too pessimistic; AIA publishes first climate transition plan; Japan Post Bank to add real estate to portfolio; and more.
Zero carbon commitments of advanced economy investors can destabilise emerging markets if the social risks are ignored.
The government-owned Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) committed A$80 million ($59 million) to IFM’s Private Equity Growth Partners Fund.
Everything from electric vehicles to energy-efficient building upgrades will need hefty investment if governments are to meet their net-zero ambitions.
With steady yield hard to come by, superannuation funds are taking bold steps to satisfy their thirst for infrastructure, such as by making unsolicited proposals for regulated assets.