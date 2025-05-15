Market Views: How will the US-China tariff rollback impact Asia investment?
AsianInvestor surveyed top asset managers to assess the impact of US-China tariff reductions on institutional investment strategies.
Since US President Donald Trump took office in January, his administration has imposed tariffs on multiple countries, reshaping global trade. While most nations faced a baseline 10% tariff, China was hardest hit with the highest tariff rate among all US trading partners. Last month, the US raised tariffs to 145%, citing China’s role in America's fentanyl crisis and trade imbalances. China retaliated by imposing 125% tariffs, deepening tensions between the world's two biggest economies.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.