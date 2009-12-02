China’s push for technological self-sufficiency, particularly in high-tech manufacturing and semiconductors is reshaping investor strategies.
AsianInvestor surveyed top asset managers to assess the impact of US-China tariff reductions on institutional investment strategies.
In partnership with Wellington Management
In a world where all assets do not go up in lock step, insurance investors should prioritise flexibility, dynamism, and forward thinking, says Tim Antonelli, head of insurance multi-asset strategy for Wellington Management.
Apac asset managers found the most appeal in fixed income universes in 2021, but stayed away from equities, according to an eVestment report.
Actively managed funds were also not found to have better odds of higher returns than more passive funds.
An investor sentiment survey by Bank of America Securities reveals investors are regaining enthusiasm for emerging markets and predicts a potential sustained rebound.
Two family office executives tell AsianInvestor why the prospect of lower costs is not enough reason to use an outsourced chief investment officer.
In partnership with State Street Global Advisors
Yields and improving fundamentals indicate the Asian local currency bond market is well placed in 2018 according to State Street Global Advisors.
AsianInvestor hosted the 2nd Annual Borrowers & Investors Forum, Southeast Asia, in Singapore on October 30-31, with sister titles FinanceAsia and The Corporate Treasurer.
Aviva InvestorsÆ Jean-Francois Boulier explains why he thinks the recovery is sustainable, and how the Europe-based investment arm is going off-benchmark to get more emerging-market exposure.
Mutual funds of global bonds, emerging-market equities and commodities enjoyed strong inflows in November.