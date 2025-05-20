US loses 'Triple A' rating as Trump tax cuts loom
Washington's deficit spending is raising concerns among investors after Moody's cut its US sovereign credit rating, citing a fast-growing debt mountain of some $36 trillion.
Moody’s move to cut its US sovereign credit rating could be followed by more downgrades as the country’s $36 trillion debt pile keeps growing while President Donald Trump presses on with a sweeping tax-cut bill.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.