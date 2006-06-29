Washington's deficit spending is raising concerns among investors after Moody's cut its US sovereign credit rating, citing a fast-growing debt mountain of some $36 trillion.
Foreign investors are concerned less with Standard & Poor's downgrade of China's sovereign rating than a set of other factors, which are influencing their engagement with its debt market.
In the second of two articles on China's newly opened interbank bond market, AsianInvestor outlines what investors should know about mainland rating agencies.
Six Chinese credit rating agencies, including the three biggest, have received warnings from the securities regulator, which plans to tighten rules around the sector.
Standard & Poor’s downgrading of America’s credit rating to AA+ will force Asian investors not only to rethink portfolios, but the entire logic underpinning their demand for US dollar assets.
Bond fund managers in the US debate which sectors of the market will be affected if the country suffers a credit downgrade – and which could prosper.
