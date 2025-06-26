Market Views: Are Asian investors adjusting portfolios over US-Iran tensions?
Rising tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply following US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, intensifying fears of regional conflict and a potential disruption to global oil flows.
The United States has dramatically escalated tensions in the Middle East with precision airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, triggering a volatile confrontation with Tehran. President Trump declared that the facilities had been “obliterated,” though leaked intelligence suggests the damage may have only marginally set back Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.