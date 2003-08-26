While industry experts view this surge as a temporary response to US-China trade tensions, concerns over hedging costs and investment returns remain in focus.
The Japanese state pension fund can dismiss its dethronement as the world’s largest asset owner, as relative rankings are immaterial to its marathon mission of delivering long-term returns.
Last year belonged to the US dollar, which gained strength as almost every other global asset class fell. Which currency is likely to outperform in 2023? AsianInvestor asks market specialists to name their picks.
One week away from the US presidential election, investors and experts believe a likely Biden victory would mean more negotiation and potentially a weaker US dollar.
Tactical global investors are anticipating a possible unwinding of the trend of US equities outperforming the rest of the world, amid speculation that the dollar will weaken further.
Former US Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke said emerging-market borrowers were not too badly exposed to the threat of a rising US dollar.
The prospect of US interest rate hikes has spurred fears of a potential sell-off in global bond markets. Asian fixed income markets have been relatively resilient, despite the recent heightened volatility in US and European bond markets, and we continue to be positive on the asset class outlook going forward.
A win for Barack Obama will lead the US dollar to appreciate, says BoA Merrill, while noting the impact of US fiscal tightening on global GDP growth.
Hedging foreign-exchange exposure is currently cheap, says Christian Nolting of Deutsche Private Wealth Management, who gives his views on various currencies.
One of ChinaÆs most prominent institutional investors analyses the steps it expects could lead to a freely floating currency.
Senior currency strategist Michael Woolfolk believes China is becoming more flexible, while the yen is also poised to strengthen against the greenback.
Five new salespeople appointed to focus on US dollar payments and cash management for financial institutions.