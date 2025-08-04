Taiwan launches offshore asset management bid from port city
Its strategic location and policy support position southern Kaohsiung as a new base for offshore funds, despite regulatory and geopolitical challenges.
The southern city of Kaohsiung is fast becoming a focal point in Taiwan’s financial landscape, positioning itself as a hub for achieving the island’s offshore asset management ambitions.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.