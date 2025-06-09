Taiwan to launch 'long overdue' sovereign wealth fund
Taiwan’s planned sovereign wealth fund aims to boost economic momentum, expand global investments and strengthen national security.
Taiwan is set to establish a sovereign wealth fund (SWF) to boost growth, enhance global investment opportunities and reinforce national economic security, with experts highlighting its potential to transform Taiwan’s financial and diplomatic strategy.
