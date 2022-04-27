Taiwan’s planned sovereign wealth fund aims to boost economic momentum, expand global investments and strengthen national security.
Tag : tech
The Japanese government fund’s latest commitment expands on its strategy to build a complete funding pipeline from pre-seed to public markets, addressing critical gaps in the country’s early-stage investment landscape.
Despite Beijing's high-level outreach to tech leaders and market rallies, global investors await stronger policy signals from the world's second-largest economy in the face of property sector concerns and geopolitical tensions
The Japanese government-backed fund is focusing on clean tech and inbound business opportunities while building a global-quality venture ecosystem.
Sequis Life is positioning for Southeast Asia's emergence as a global tech manufacturing hub while navigating a new regulatory landscape.
Early-stage investments are important if family offices want to take advantage of emerging AI trends that can disrupt or transform businesses, said Carman Chan of Click Ventures, as she explained how she selects emerging managers.
The S&P 500 has sustained a bullish momentum, reaching consecutive record highs with tech stocks leading the charge. What will the first half of 2024 hold for the index?
Two single family offices in Hong Kong are balancing their allocation to real estate and tech investing to ensure stable income while capitalising on long-term mega trends.
High-quality data and holistic strategies lead to gains, while legacy tech and staff skills are obstacles, new report finds.
Canada’s largest pension fund is eyeing opportunities in India’s tech and renewable energy sectors for long-term prospects, having already grown its portfolio significantly across Asia in the last decade.
Markets have rewarded recent layoff announcements from prominent tech firms such as Meta and Microsoft, but does that mean the sector has bottomed out?
ETFs tracking technology themes received the largest share of fund flows over 2021, as China takes third place in thematic fund market size behind Europe and the US.