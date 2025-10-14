AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Malaysia emerges as China’s tech partner in ASEAN shift

Heather Ng
With billions in digital investments and blockchain-backed governance, Malaysia offers legal certainty, making it a trusted node in the “China+1” ecosystem.
China's emergence as a global tech capital is reshaping Malaysia's digital economy. With its mature semiconductor ecosystem and strong intellectual property protections, Malaysia is positioning itself as a regional innovation hub through strategic investments, policy incentives, and shifting global supply chain dynamics.

