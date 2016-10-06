A flare-up in violence between the South Asian neighbours is prompting some global fund managers to eye a shift toward Southeast Asian and Gulf nations.
Tag : asean
Sequis Life is positioning for Southeast Asia's emergence as a global tech manufacturing hub while navigating a new regulatory landscape.
Despite US and European investors scaling back, global interest in Chinese stocks persists, with allocators from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other markets looking for stronger signals to increase their exposure.
In a tough year, investors have emerged more adaptable than ever, INA’s chief executive told the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.
With more exacting ESG standards ahead, suppliers of raw materials, parts, and components from Asia will need to shore up their sustainability record.
Sovereign and pension funds as well as private equity firms are looking at opportunities in data centres, telecom towers, and fibre networks in the region.
The green bonds to be issued by the Singapore government by 2030 can meet pent-up demand of impact investors and boost regional green financing.
Asean countries are believed to benefit the most from the world’s largest free trade pact.
Covid and digitalisation will have an impact on investments in Asean markets, although in the long run, the outlook is generally positive for the region, Eastspring experts said.
The Singapore sovereign wealth fund's CIO, Jeffrey Jaensubhakij, told a forum last week where he sees post-pandemic investment opportunities for 2021.
Europe’s Ucits fund structure is gaining popularity in Asia despite the development of regional product passporting schemes, says Standard Chartered’s head of securities services.
DBS's group consumer and wealth head discusses Southeast Asia's prospects during a panel with the CEO of Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund and Macquarie's Asia chief.