Malaysia's new single-family office (SFO) scheme appears to be gaining traction, with wealthy families actively pursuing opportunities to establish operations in the country, according to the Securities Commission of Malaysia (SCM).
With its Islamic finance leadership, prime location for accessing Southeast Asian markets, and 20-year tax exemptions, Malaysia is mounting a serious challenge to established family office hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong.
Malaysia largest state pension fund sees institutions leading sustainability efforts through policy engagement and innovative investments, a trend that extends to emerging markets across the broader Southeast Asian region.
The public pension fund is set to announce 12 new global GPs in December for a new $1.4 billion fund. It is also planning several semiconductor-focused funds to bring mainland Chinese and Taiwanese companies to Malaysia.
Durraini Baharuddin, group chief investment officer at Malaysia's MNRB Group, outlines the main local sectors investors will be watching with high interest in the months ahead. Other experts also weighed in.
The $40 billion Malaysian public pension fund will adjust its strategic asset allocation plan for 2025 to support local high-growth, high-value sectors under a government initiative.
The global life insurer and Malaysian pension fund both shared their approaches to green investments, local market challenges, and combating greenwashing.
Singapore attracted 250 new single family offices in 2024; Malaysia offers tax-free incentives to family offices; Telstra and Equip Super announce decision to merge; Prudential launches whitepaper on climate transition financing; and more.
Investors need to collaborate more and put pressure on policymakers to make markets more sustainable, said speakers at a recent Asia Investor Group on Climate Change net zero webinar.
Government policies have created a promising environment for domestic asset owners that also collaborate on investments, the pension fund’s CIO says.
A collection of remarkable moments from AsianInvestor's second Malaysia Global Investment Forum in Kuala Lumpur.
AsianInvestor hosted its investment briefing in November in Kuala Lumpur, which featured a number of high-profile speakers and delegates.