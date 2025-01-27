Malaysia eyes family office hub status in Asia
With its Islamic finance leadership, prime location for accessing Southeast Asian markets, and 20-year tax exemptions, Malaysia is mounting a serious challenge to established family office hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong.
While Malaysia is making inroads to become the next prime family office destination in Asia, the country's initiatives are already attracting major asset owners and family offices, according to Kunal Chowdhry, CEO of single-family office Apollo Singapore Investments.
