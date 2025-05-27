JIC expands support for Japan’s early-stage startups
The Japanese government fund’s latest commitment expands on its strategy to build a complete funding pipeline from pre-seed to public markets, addressing critical gaps in the country’s early-stage investment landscape.
Japan Investment Corporation (JIC) has committed ¥2 billion (~$14 million) to mint startup fund II Investment Limited Partnership (MNT2), expanding its support for Japan's pre-seed and seed stage startups, the organisation announced last week.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.