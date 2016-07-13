The Japanese government fund’s latest commitment expands on its strategy to build a complete funding pipeline from pre-seed to public markets, addressing critical gaps in the country’s early-stage investment landscape.
Asian start-ups with established ties to the UAE can also be investment targets, a senior executive told AsianInvestor.
Although mainly a direct investor, the investment arm of the city state’s Economic Development Board sources great deals and know-how through fund allocations.
Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia and home to tech success stories like GoTo and Bukalapak, but thanks to the market’s size and scale, we are only at the very beginning of its start-up story.
With Singapore as its base, single family office Carbon Graphite is looking to invest in start-ups in the innovation and technology sector in the region, as well as searching for other opportunities globally.
The US pension plan has $3.5 billion allocated to early-stage fund firms and is adding to that. The head of the programme, Kirk Sims, explains how it assesses budding general partners.
Setting up a new asset manager is hard; the failure rate is high. In the first in a series on capital-raising challenges, three seasoned investors outline their approach to startups.
Investors remain keen to fund innovative start-ups in Asia but have learned to be more selective, say experts.
In the second of a two-part article about early-stage mainland asset managers setting up in Hong Kong, senior executives from two firms explain their business strategy.
Oriental Patron, a hedge fund incubation platform, has onboarded seven start-ups this year and expects to add eight more by end-2016. Tomorrow we feature interviews with two such firms.