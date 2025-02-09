JIC eyes Asian partnerships to boost Japan's deep tech ecosystem
The Japanese government-backed fund is focusing on clean tech and inbound business opportunities while building a global-quality venture ecosystem.
Japan Investment Corporation (JIC) is working to strengthen Japan's deep tech ecosystem and expand partnerships with Asian investors.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.