As private market investments gain popularity among family offices in Asia, forging deals with other peers is increasingly favoured over outsourcing to fund managers, according to Iu-Jin Ong, co-founder of the single-family office Augventive in Hong Kong.
The Japanese government-backed fund is focusing on clean tech and inbound business opportunities while building a global-quality venture ecosystem.
If recent trends are anything to go by, expect to see more traditional asset managers teaming up with private market players to expand investor access and distribution channels.
Arief Budiman, deputy CEO of INA, says the sovereign wealth fund is always on the lookout for partners who can bring specific expertise, network or technical knowledge to the table.
The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated changes in how international asset owners invest in Asia. They are increasingly moving to add resources and form partnerships in the region.
For the Canadian pension fund, Covid-19 has underlined the value of tie-ups with local and global institutions, and of its long-standing focus on renewable energy.
Strategic talks with global peers are likely to develop into joint investments for Japan’s national pension fund, its CIO told AsianInvestor.
Having already linked up with Korea's Poba, Denmark’s largest commercial pension fund wants more regional tie-ups for big-ticket real estate deals in both Asia and Europe.
The firm has relationships in North Asia that could deepen, says new Asia chairman.