As private credit gains traction globally, LPs are intensifying scrutiny on GPs, demanding tighter structures, more transparent risk management, and robust exit planning.
Mid-market GPs are drawing attention for their agility, sector focus, and alignment with investors, according to industry experts speaking to AsianInvestor.
The Japanese government-backed fund is focusing on clean tech and inbound business opportunities while building a global-quality venture ecosystem.
Private equity eyes recovery in 2025, driven by expected rate cuts and renewed risk appetite. Firms are focusing on smaller buyouts, secondaries, and dual-track IPOs as key exit routes.
Institutional investors are attracted to different approaches to mitigate the impact of the J-curve as well as have early liquidity options.
Hong Kong’s investment arm will give priority to investments in tech and advanced manufacturing after receiving over 100 investment proposals from venture capital funds and asset managers.
Back in 2014, China Investment Corporation had started expanding offshore private equity exposure, while the American pension fund actively sought Asia-based partners.
Although the latest data from Preqin looks good compared to 2009, the first quarter of 2010 shows the industry is still grappling with problems.
But on a five-year view, losses in late-2008 and early-2009 have not prevented the asset class from making money and outpacing publicly listed equities, says Preqin.