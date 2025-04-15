Mid-market GP stakes gain momentum with asset owners
Mid-market GPs are drawing attention for their agility, sector focus, and alignment with investors, according to industry experts speaking to AsianInvestor.
Asset owners in Asia are looking beyond traditional fund commitments and GP stakes are emerging as a strategic tool for diversification and long-term alignment.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.