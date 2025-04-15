AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Mid-market GP stakes gain momentum with asset owners

Nishtha Asthana
Mid-market GPs are drawing attention for their agility, sector focus, and alignment with investors, according to industry experts speaking to AsianInvestor.
Asset owners in Asia are looking beyond traditional fund commitments and GP stakes are emerging as a strategic tool for diversification and long-term alignment.

