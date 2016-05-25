Mid-market GPs are drawing attention for their agility, sector focus, and alignment with investors, according to industry experts speaking to AsianInvestor.
Tag : alternative investments
Amid global economic realignments, mid-market investments are emerging as a core focus for institutional players, particularly in Asia. With $55 billion in assets under management, Seviora Group leverages its expertise and network to unlock the potential of this dynamic segment.
A leading India based single family office shares a fresh perspective on hedge fund investing, and how these traditionally high-risk vehicles can actually reduce portfolio risk through market-neutral strategies and careful geographic diversification, prioritising capital preservation over aggressive growth.
Continuation funds are emerging as a go-to strategy in private equity, offering a lifeline for GPs to hold onto star assets while meeting LPs’ liquidity needs.
Private equity eyes recovery in 2025, driven by expected rate cuts and renewed risk appetite. Firms are focusing on smaller buyouts, secondaries, and dual-track IPOs as key exit routes.
As interest rates fall, private equity firms are poised for a comeback, eyeing digital infrastructure and buyouts while managing $2.59 trillion in dry powder.
Single family office Click Ventures sees electric vehicles and flying taxis taking off with China leading the charge on regulatory moves and hybrid innovations.
As market volatility increases, managing risks in the booming private credit space can come down to experience, according to one family office and an investment manager.
Private credit continues to be in favor as central banks go slow on rate cuts, while rising risks and evolving strategies come into focus.
The Chinese life insurance giant places more overseas assets into private equity compared to other asset classes, says its CIO.
The Singapore $230 billion state fund will continue to ramp up its private market exposure, particularly in science- and tech-related assets, it explained during its annual report briefing.
The deputy director-general of the securities and futures bureau at Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission discusses introducing alternative products and new types of ETFs.