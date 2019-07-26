A July survey of 177 institutional investors by Preqin showed an overwhelming majority believe equity markets are at a peak and could see a big correction soon.
Kenan Machado
The ongoing trade war between the US and China shows no signs of abating. While it's hurting many nations, some could benefit. Six experts say where the opportunities lie.
South and Southeast Asia's infrastructure needs have prompted the central bank to act as a conduit for investment, partly by overseeing the creation of new investment vehicles.
The high-profile departure of the chief executive of Hong Kong's flagship carrier will only underline foreign investor concerns about the risks of doing business in China.
If the Hong Kong crisis escalates and Beijing intervenes, what would the repercussions be?
Institutions such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank – and recent studies – are showing why and how investors should analyse the ESG performance of bonds and issuers.
Sizeable exposure to overseas markets has helped the huge Japanese pension fund stave off a rout after a turbulent period, underlining why others are following suit.
A string of rate cuts by countries trying to catch up with the US Federal Reserve is narrowing investment options.
The Chinese currency's breaching of a key level against the dollar has sparked market turmoil and will be posing some tough questions for asset owners.
The US Federal Reserve's 25 basis point cut to its key benchmark rate marks its first drop in over 10 years. Nine experts explain what they think the impact on global assets could be.
Asset owners have been caught between a rock and a hard place. Volatile equity markets are forcing them into fixed income but options are fast dwindling.
Prudential is launching its own asset management unit in the Philippines, initially selling funds managed by Eastspring Investments.