As private credit gains traction globally, LPs are intensifying scrutiny on GPs, demanding tighter structures, more transparent risk management, and robust exit planning.
Tag : gp
Mid-market GPs are drawing attention for their agility, sector focus, and alignment with investors, according to industry experts speaking to AsianInvestor.
Private equity eyes recovery in 2025, driven by expected rate cuts and renewed risk appetite. Firms are focusing on smaller buyouts, secondaries, and dual-track IPOs as key exit routes.
Institutional investors are attracted to different approaches to mitigate the impact of the J-curve as well as have early liquidity options.
AsianInvestor hosted its Thailand Investment Briefing on March 15. We present a photo gallery of the day's highlights.
Back in 2014, China Investment Corporation had started expanding offshore private equity exposure, while the American pension fund actively sought Asia-based partners.
The life insurer's Hong Kong arm continues to add positions to the private market despite the current downturn for good liability match, less volatility, and diversification in the long-term.