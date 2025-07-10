Market views: What do fresh Taiwan-China tensions mean for Asian investors?
Global institutions are trimming their Greater China exposure, managing low-probability conflict risks on the back of souring relations between Beijing and Taipei.
Taiwan has kicked off its biggest-ever military drills as renewed tensions with China prompt some global investors to reassess their risk exposure in the region.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.