Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance embraces tactical shifts as China economy slows
With the world's number two economy losing steam and yields harder to find, insurers are shifting from static strategies to tactical asset allocation, the life insurer's CIO says.
In the face of persistent economic headwinds and an extended low-rate environment, investors, especially those managing short-term duration liabilities, are being pushed to abandon traditional set-and-hold strategies in favour of more agile, tactical approaches.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.