AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Geopolitical fractures force localised strategies in Asia’s sustainable investing

With renewables now cost-competitive, investors are pivoting to grid modernisation and storage solutions where ageing infrastructure, AI-driven power demand and geopolitical complexities collide, industry experts say.
Geopolitical fractures force localised strategies in Asia&#8217;s sustainable investing

Institutional investors are adopting a localised approach in their sustainable investment strategy as global uncertainties reshape priorities and risks in Asia-Pacific’s evolving energy transition. 

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.