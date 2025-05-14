Ping An sole mainland insurer in S&P sustainability yearbook
The insurance giant's ESG leadership is backed by substantial responsible investments reaching RMB849.9 billion ($118 billion), with a dedicated focus on green, inclusive and social themes.
Ping An Insurance Group has kept its position as the only mainland Chinese insurer featured in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2025, underscoring its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices among Chinese financial institutions.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.